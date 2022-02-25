Geraldine "Geri" Pryce, age 74, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Our House Senior Living - Janesville Memory Care.
Geri was born on September 24, 1947, in Danbury, WI, the daughter of John and Elsie (Songetay) Staples. Geri married Charles Pryce and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2019. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Geri retired from Evansville Manor as a CNA where she worked many years. After retirement she continued to work as a private duty caregiver. Geri was devoted to her grandchildren. She tried to attend every school function, sports events and dance recitals. Geri loved to cook and bake for others and loved decorating for the holidays. The grandkids will always remember grandma's cooking, Easter egg hunts at the farm and Santa's knock on the door every Christmas. Geri was loving, generous, and had a silly sense of humor and loved sunflowers.
Geri is survived by her son, Curtis (Julie) Pryce; a daughter, Ronnette Pryce Walters; her grandchildren, Taylor, Jacey, Olivia, Landon and Zak; her beloved grand dogs, Rudy, Boo and Sonnie Mae and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the family and send to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Brodhead WI 53520
Future memorial services are planned, please watch for updated service dates and times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.