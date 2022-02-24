Gerald “Jerry” Duane Stern, age 73, a resident of Hertel, WI, passed away at home with his loved ones by his side.
Jerry was born on March 17, 1948, in Sanborn, MN, to parents Gilbert and Levora (Hansen) Stern.
Jerry worked as a general contractor in the Twin Cities area, owned and operated Stern Wheeler Outdoors. He also enjoyed building ice shakes, trailers and outdoor sheds.
In Jerry’s free time he enjoyed being in the great outdoors fishing, hunting and watching the birds and deer at the ponds. He also liked to travel, but most of all he loved having hog roasts during the summer to bring together family and friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.
He will be greatly missed by his life partner, Janet Schell; stepson, Lenard Bauer; brother, Grant (Linda) Stern; nephew, David Stern; along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI, with pallbearers Lenny Bauer, Bill Reynolds, Jay Brown, Mike Belisle, Rick Van Dommelen and Neil Roggenbuck. Honorary pallbearers are Floyd Schmidt, Doug Steel and Grant Stern.
There will be a luncheon/gathering held at Misty Pines Tavern in Hertel, WI, following the graveside service from 1:00 – 4:00 PM.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
