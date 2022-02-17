Gayle M. Wehmhoefer, age 71, of Minong, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home.
Gayle Marie was born January 25, 1951, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Milton and Freda (Robbins) Perry. Gayle was raised in Thornton, IL, and graduated from Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL in 1969. On November 1, 1969, Gayle was joined in marriage to Richard “Rick” Wehmhoefer in Thornton, IL. Gayle and Rick settled in Park Forest and then Steger, IL. Gayle was a full-time mom raising her two sons. Gayle and Rick moved the family to Minong, WI. After the boys were older, Gayle worked in for several employers, including the Evergreen Shopper, Jan’s Place in Spooner, Bailey’s Gas Station, Link Stop and Jack Link’s Snacks in Minong. Gayle enjoyed her trips to Dunedin, FL, where the family had a condo. She enjoyed her time on the beach and getting some sun. Her favorite times were when her family would join her there. While in Dunedin, she joined the American Legion Auxiliary, where she was a member for several years.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Rick; two sons, Tim (Lisa) Wehmhoefer, Keith (Jessica) Wehmhoefer, both of Minong, WI; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Perry; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald James Wehmhoefer; and granddaughter, Kendra Wehmhoefer.
A gathering celebrating Gayle’s life will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at 725 Shell Creek Road in Minong beginning at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Minong Fire Department, 123 W 5th Ave., Minong, WI 54859.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.