SPOONER– Washburn County may be closer to fulfilling a grassroots effort to shift from the two-small Spooner Senior Center into another larger, now-vacant county building.
Seniors who use – or want to use – the senior center have been going before the county board and committees to petition them to allow the former “Annex” building next to the fairgrounds and across the street from Schmitz’s Economart to be remodeled into a senior center, where they would have abundant parking, more space for their meals, and greater room for activities, including the opportunity for multiple activities at one time, which cannot be done in the present center next to Spooner Memorial Library.
