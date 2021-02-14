100 years ago
Feb. 11, 1921: Miss Minnije Cyr returned to Almena on Friday after spending a week here at her home. Miss Cyr teaches a rural school near Almena and spent a week here because small pox among pupils caused the school to be closed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Includes digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Print and digital-only options for Spooner Advocate.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
...ANOTHER NIGHT OF DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS... Our stretch of dangerous, and even life-threatening, cold temperatures and wind chills will continue into tonight. Favorable conditions for bitterly cold temperatures are anticipated, resulting in overnight lows between 25 to 40 below zero and wind chills 40 below zero or colder. Some relief from the dangerous cold will start to develop Tuesday as a warmer air mass builds into the region. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
...ANOTHER NIGHT OF DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS... Our stretch of dangerous, and even life-threatening, cold temperatures and wind chills will continue into tonight. Favorable conditions for bitterly cold temperatures are anticipated, resulting in overnight lows between 25 to 40 below zero and wind chills 40 below zero or colder. Some relief from the dangerous cold will start to develop Tuesday as a warmer air mass builds into the region. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
100 years ago
Feb. 11, 1921: Miss Minnije Cyr returned to Almena on Friday after spending a week here at her home. Miss Cyr teaches a rural school near Almena and spent a week here because small pox among pupils caused the school to be closed.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Should wearing a mask in public places be required in Wisconsin?
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.