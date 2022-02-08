Fran Brown

Frances “Fran” L. Brown, age 87, of Tulsa, OK, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Trusted Kare Residential Care Home in Tulsa, OK.

Frances was born on October 13, 1934, in Shell Lake, WI, to Frank and Sarah (Isack) Trumble.

