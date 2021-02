Weather Alert

...COLD FRONT TO BRING PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... A cold front will bring a period of freezing drizzle mixed with snow to the region this evening and tonight. Ice accumulations up to around 0.05 inches will be possible through the overnight hours with the highest amounts expected across the Iron Range. Slick roadways, especially untreated bridges and overpasses, will be possible this evening and tonight. The wintry mix is expected to change over to all snow and then taper off through the day Thursday, lasting longest across the Minnesota Arrowhead. Snowfall accumulations along and west of I-35 and US 53 will be around an inch or less with 1 to 3 inches across the Arrowhead with locally higher amounts near Grand Portage.