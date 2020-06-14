As the COVID-19 pandemic spurs Wisconsin schools to undertake an unprecedented exercise in virtual and distance learning, it also threatens to exacerbate the “digital divide” between students who have fast, reliable at-home internet access and those who do not. Data shows these children are in both cities and rural areas, and are disproportionately low-income and students of color.
About one-third of all school districts report that at least a quarter of their students do not “have enough internet access at home to complete homework assignments and other school-related activities,” according to survey data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. These students without reliable internet access risk falling behind in classes that have moved online, potentially widening existing racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps.
