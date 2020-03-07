Wisconsinites are visiting their local libraries about as often as they did two decades ago, but the digital revolution has changed how they use libraries, with Wi-Fi and electronic content use and program attendance on the rise, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s leading nonpartisan, independent public policy research group.
Two key measures of library usage, total visits and circulation (books or other materials that are checked out), rose from 2000 to 2009, the height of the Great Recession. From there they declined, reaching a level in 2018 near where they had been 18 years ago.
