...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Douglas Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The surprise blow of COVID-19 has hammered key state transportation revenues in Wisconsin, leaving them short of projections for the current two-year budget cycle and raising questions about whether they will fully rebound after the pandemic.
The last 11 months markedly reduced the number of miles driven by Wisconsinites — and all Americans — as many have worked from home, cut back on shopping or travel, or faced unemployment or personal economic crises as a result of the pandemic.
