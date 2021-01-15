Coronavirus

The first Wisconsin resident to be diagnosed with the new — and more virulent — strain of COVID-19 is an Eau Claire County resident, and Barron County Public Health reminds people that it’s imperative to take seriously the safety measures, such as wearing a mask, that can slow the spread of the disease.

The Eau Claire resident who tested positive for the B.1.1.7. variant first discovered circulating in England in November traveled internationally and became sick after returning home, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

