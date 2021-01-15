...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine and Carlton
and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The first Wisconsin resident to be diagnosed with the new — and more virulent — strain of COVID-19 is an Eau Claire County resident, and Barron County Public Health reminds people that it’s imperative to take seriously the safety measures, such as wearing a mask, that can slow the spread of the disease.
The Eau Claire resident who tested positive for the B.1.1.7. variant first discovered circulating in England in November traveled internationally and became sick after returning home, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
