TOWN OF BASHAW – A Fourth of July barn fire that ignited in the 125 bales of hay stored there on the Jim Perlick farm kept some firefighters on site for six hours as temperatures hit 90 degrees.
The Shell Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources, and Derrick Olson Excavating of Sarona were called out for both manpower and equipment to assist the Spooner Fire District in extinguishing the fire, which was complicated by the barn’s metal roof falling in on the hay and the bales needing to be dragged out and torn apart to water down any smoldering.
