Unfortunately, our tax dollars are being used to subsidize the purchase of electric cars! Henry Ford did not receive tax dollars to invent the Model T. Consumers did not get tax subsidies to buy the car. When citizens realized the car was more comfortable, safer, and, in the long run, cheaper and easier to maintain than the horse and buggy, citizens willingly purchased the Model T. The horse and buggy slowly, naturally, disappeared.

Soon the government will have to provide your hard-earned tax dollars to subsidize the cost of battery replacement for the electric cars that are being forced upon us. Forced because electric cars do not do what is promised, help prevent climate change.

