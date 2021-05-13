Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY... Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20 percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 12 mph with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.