MINONG– The Northwood Evergreens girls basketball team has achieved something very rare in high school sports: a perfect regular season.
The Evergreens traveled to Siren Tuesday, Feb. 15, and clinched the West Lakeland title with a gritty 42-38 win over a very good Dragons team.
Northwood then went on to cap their unbeaten regular season at Turtle Lake on Friday, Feb. 18, whipping the Laker girls 52-34.
The Evergreens are currently 23-0, and ranked #6 in Wisconsin Division 5 in the Girls Basketball Coaches Poll.
Northwood 42, Siren 38
Siren was the one remaining team with the best shot to upend Northwood, and in the beginning of the game it looked as if they might.
Siren broke out to an 18-4 lead in the first half before the Evergreens were able to settle down and begin a comebback. At the end of the first half the Dragons held a 26-19 advantage.
Experienced coach Jason Schultz steadied his girls in the second half, and little by little the Evergreens gained ground.
By 14:09 of the second half, Northwood was within a point, trailing 28-27. By 13:05, the Evergreens had broken out in front 32-28. It was a lead they would not give up, though Siren made several nice runs.
But at the final buzzer, the Evergreens held on for the 42-38 final.
Emme Golembiewski led the Evergreens with 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot.
Emily Berg scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot.
Annika Patrick scored 7 points, with 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Peyton Downs scored 2 points, and had 1 rebound, 4 assists and 1 steal.
300 wins for Coach Schultz
The victory at Siren was not only huge for the team, it also marked a rare personal milestone for longtime Evergreen coach Jason Schultz.
The victory was the 300th win for Coach Schultz.
Fans in the bleachers were ready for the big moment, holding up several signs to congratulate him and commemorate the moment.
Northwood 52,
Turtle Lake 34
On Feb. 18, the Evergreens finished out the regular season at Turtle Lake, beating the Lakers 52-34.
The Evergreens took a 24-14 lead in the first half, then outscored Turtle Lake 28-20 in the second half for the win.
Berg scored 16 points to lead the scoring. She also had 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.
Annika Patrick scored 15 points and had 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.
Emme Golembiewski had 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and a block.
Downs scored 6 points and had 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Izzy Golembiewski had 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.
Northwood #1 seeded
Northwood is seeded #1 in the WIAA Division 5 Regional Tournament., which began on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Evergreens received a first-round bye.
Northwood will host either #8 Lac Courte Oreilles or #9 Mercer in Minong for the second round of play of Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.