WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Board of Supervisors will be operating without a full deck if more candidates do not step up to run for the board in the April election.

With the deadline for filing nomination papers next week at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, candidates have come forward in two of the four districts that last week had no candidates at all, leaving two with still no potential representation so far.

