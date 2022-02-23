It was bound to happen.
They say it takes six months to fully acclimate to a new job. I felt lucky in my first two weeks: We got the paper out, before deadline, and even though I hadn’t worked with our pagination system since my last journalism job, I was able to recall the ins and outs of the design process we use (with help from our in-house production manager).
The third week, my non-luck o’ the Irish, as I call it, ran out. And I apologize for the error.
It had been about four or five years since I covered elections. The local primaries were one of the first stories I worked on, upon returning to the Advocate. Wednesday morning, I got the unofficial results up online, and gave myself a pat on the back for efficiency.
That was premature.
I somehow, unbelievably, didn’t think ahead to the general elections, and mistakenly named a winner in one of the elections, even putting up a photo of the candidate. A reader then called to point out that there are TWO who will advance to the general election, and joked that unless I’m omniscient, the person I named was not the new official.
Quickly, I did damage control and rewrote the story online, changed the photo and went outside for some fresh air, mentally apologizing to the readers and the candidates. This is my physical apology.
I’m glad it didn’t go in the print edition, where we have to wait a week to correct the mistake. The beauty (?) of an online news site is the ability to make a correction on the spot. The caveat is that if you miss something, another online news site or channel might scoop you.
That wasn’t always the case. There have been other times where something gets published, and there isn’t a way to rectify it.
At one publication, I put the paper to bed on my first week as managing editor. The next morning, the ad manager informed me that I completely left out the legal pages.
In case you don’t know, legals are paid advertising and by law must go in the paper, since many are government-related. Not only that, most newspapers put up an e-edition on the website of the paper that was actually printed, so no way of making up for it there.
Going further back, I did once misname the winner of a county board election at my Minnesota newspaper. That time, however, I was able to at least change it online, like last week here.
My worst mistake as an editor was my first time in that position, at the same Minnesota newspaper. It was a few weeks into the job, and a reporter had written an article about a sentencing for an assault case. I’m not placing blame elsewhere, but this reporter was notoriously late on deadlines, so I did the bad thing - a rush job of editing it before the paper went to the printer.
The next day, I came in to angry emails and phone calls from the community. In my haste, I had missed a quote where someone said the victim’s name. This is a big mistake – huge mistake – in journalism.
I had to get on the horn to the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s attorney, who said it isn’t illegal to name someone, just unethical. It is not something I would ever do, even though it’s not illegal, and I felt the aftershock of that mistake for some time.
None of us are infallible. I’ve had colleagues share their horror stories when I’ve made these mistakes I mentioned. Everyone screws up on occasion. It’s just unfortunate that in some jobs, like media, mistakes happen in the public eye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.