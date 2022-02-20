When I was set to run my first-ever full marathon, I turned to a recommended book for a training regimen.
That lasted about one day.
I started following my own “plan” based on what I knew of my fitness levels. The plan became signing up for races, from 5Ks up to half-marathons, to train before the big day. I was too busy with work to hold myself accountable alone. Many of my friends said the only way they would run was during a zombie apocalypse.
Enter the races – and I did. I needed the combination of other runners, from all skill levels, and also the adrenaline of an actual race to get me on the right track. My training became these races, and was backed up by the fitness classes I took or taught at the time.
We won’t even get into the “diet.”
A few weeks before the marathon, some veteran 26.2-milers asked how my training was coming along. When I told them my “program,” they said, “Regan, you’ll never make it all the way through. It’s OK, though, because there are dropout stations along the way.”
That was comforting.
With that in my head, my mental self began telling me I was going to fail.
Then, I approached the start line on game day and I told myself, “I will finish this race, even if I have to walk.”
I did finish. I got shin splints, but I finished.
After three years and three marathons, I decided I was done with that challenge and signed up for the next – the 55K Slumberland American Birkebeiner.
It had been on my bucket list, being a lifelong skier. I did my first Kortelopet in 2018 and finished strong, despite, as usual, my lack of training. If I recall, I only skied in one race beforehand, and it was 2 miles shorter than the Korte. That was the only time I got out.
The day after, I was at the finish line of the Birkebeiner to cover it for the Sawyer County Record. A guy next to me said, “Hey, did you ski the Kortelopet yesterday?”
“I did,” I replied. “How about you?”
“Yep, I did,” he said. “Were you wearing green?”
OK, I thought, creepy? “Yes,” I said cautiously.
“You were ahead of me the entire time and I couldn’t catch up with you!” he exclaimed. “You were my sort-of pacer, and I wanted to get past you. You finished about 10 minutes ahead of me. You must have had great training; I’m a seasoned skier.”
“Well, you know,” I said shyly, “I only got out once this year.”
“What!” he shouted. “I trained constantly and you still beat me? How was that possible?”
All I could do was shrug.
This year, my training has been as per usual. I’ve done two cross-country ski races, and been out on my own for a couple loops so far. My “excuse” has been, I commute for work and earlier this year, I had the unfortunate experience of getting COVID, despite being vaccinated.
Veteran Birkie skiers were giving me tips and I began getting nervous when they told me some of the hard parts. The furthest I have gone in any race is a marathon, 26.2 miles.
A couple weeks ago, I was talking to an acquaintance who has skied numerous Birkies. I asked him how he trains and he said, “I don’t. I just show up. I ski maybe a couple times a year on easier loops, and I’ve always had a good time doing the Birkie.”
I think I met my new hero.
My coworkers joke that I’m the poster child for how to do long races without training. I’ve always managed to finish a long race. What I learned is it’s physical, yes, but an equal amount mental. If you tell yourself you can do it, and pace yourself without trying to place, or even hit a PR (personal record), just to finish, it helps tremendously.
At this year’s open-track Birkie event Feb. 23, I’ll likely be the one holding the Silver Broom (the former “prize” for the last-place Birkie skier).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.