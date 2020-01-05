Driving across the darkened Northwoods landscape home from visiting my grandparents in Rochester, Minnesota, to bring holiday cheer, the bright spark of Christmas lights livens the landscape. Evergreens glow through picture windows facing the road, twinkling with their ornaments. Wreaths on doors, garlands on rails — all work to add some cheer amidst the short days, long nights, and chill.

Decorating for wintertime is old — older than Christmas. Wreaths reminded the people of the turning circle of the year and offered hope in the promise that green would return. People lit candles, built fires, and now string lights to push away the edges of the darkness. So whether you celebrate Christmas, Yule, Hanukkah, Solstice or many of the other holidays of the season, the decorating is all reaching back towards the same roots — a human need to bring joy, hope and festivity amidst the darkest time of the year.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments