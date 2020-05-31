Farm turkeys.jpg

Baby turkeys only a few hours old in their brooder.

The incubator has been humming for nearly four weeks, the large, speckled turkey eggs within “meditating” to the hum of the heating element and the gentle rocking back and forth. For the last several years, the soonest my turkey hens start laying and it’s no longer too cold for the precious embryos within, makes the hatch land on Memorial weekend.  But baby turkeys with their enormous eyeballs are cute enough to be worth the extra work on a big weekend.

The dry spring weather we’ve been having can cause the membrane beneath the shell to be tough, so I keep my favorite nut pick handy during the process. When a chick is ready to hatch, the first thing they do is peck a hole in the shell (called a pip), so they can breathe and gain strength before breaking out. But if the membrane is too tough, the shell will crack and the membrane will not split, which means fresh air still can’t get in.  That’s where the nut pick can come in handy, to open a flap in the membrane so the tiny ones can breathe easy.

