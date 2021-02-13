Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&