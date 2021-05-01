...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, west and
northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, and low
relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent will create critical
fire weather conditions this afternoon and early this evening. Any
fires may spread quickly in these conditions.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Life as a creative is all about the process — and process and tidy don’t always go together.
For many of us, the term UFO conjures images of disk-shaped alien space craft with blinking lights and eerie music, but for creative makers, we have a different use for this acronym: “un-finished object.” A creative UFO is a different critter from the other acronym WIPs, or “works in progress.” A WIP is something you’re actively working on — you know where you’re going, and you have some momentum. But for project UFOs, well, there might actually be some mystery and eerie music involved.
Lately, I’ve been reflecting on my own practice of rebuilding momentum in the creative process and wanted to assemble some tips and tricks for transforming project UFOs into accomplishments you can celebrate. Let’s break down what turns a WIP into a UFO as well as ways to disrupt that cycle and transform languishing projects into completed objects.
