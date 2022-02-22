...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snowfall rates are expected
this afternoon over northwest Wisconsin, with snow
accumulating at over an inch per hour at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dolores Tripp, age 93, of Spooner, WI, passed away February 16, 2022, at her home under the care of LMC Hospice with her family at her side.
Dolores was the first of three children born to Antonio and Dolores Fernandez. She was very proud of her brother, Dr. Jose Fernandez, and her sister, Lucy Allen, both of whom preceded her in death.
As a young child she lived in the Dominican Republic traveling between Puerto Rico and Mexico before the family settled in Chicago, IL. It was in Chicago that she met and married the love of her life, Vernon Tripp. They spent nearly 59 years together before Vernon’s death in 2013. It was Vernon’s dream to return to his birthplace so in the mid-‘90s they moved back to Spooner where Dolores soon developed a family of friends.
Dolores is survived by her children, Vern Tripp, Patty (Jim) Whitton and Tony (Diane) Tripp; grandchildren, Tim (Elvia) Tripp, Brian (Rhonda Grizzard) Tripp, Audra Whitton, Rob (Jackie) Whitton; great-grandchildren Julianna and Vinny Tripp, and Madison and Avery Whitton; sisters-in-law, Maria Fernandez and Joy Parker; many cherished nieces, nephews, as well as many dear friends, including those at the “Happy Day Club” which she attended. Dolores’s family and friends brought her great joy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Alzheimer’s Day Respite Program, P.O .Box 453, Spooner, WI 54801.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Spooner Funeral Home. Visitation at 10 am. Service at 11 am, followed by Interment at the Spooner Cemetery.
