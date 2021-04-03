Preparing for fire duty

Getting ready for the rapidly approaching spring wildfire season, Department of Natural Resources firefighters hit the track at Spooner High School on March 25, with 45-pound weighted packs on their backs. They walked and jogged three miles with the packs to qualify to fight fires out West should they have to go out into the rugged backwoods areas to fight fires.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– Snowflakes fluttered to earth, and temperatures were about 33 degrees.

But for the Department of Natural Resources employees at the Spooner High School track on March 25, thoughts were focused on coming weeks and possible wildfires.

