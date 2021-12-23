COVID-19 report, Dec. 20, 2021
WASHBURN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

WASHBURN COUNTY– “We are sadly reporting one additional death due to COVID-19,” the Washburn County Health Department said in its weekly COVID-19 update on Monday, Dec. 20.

That death over the past week comes on the heels of three the week before and another in the week between the end of November and the beginning of December. COVID-19 or its complications have now taken the lives of 34 county residents.

