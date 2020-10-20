blockade

Streets around the courthouse were blocked off Monday morning in anticipation of possible demonstrations due to a court hearing which had actually been moved to Barron County. 

The block of Main Street in front of the Sawyer County courthouse, along with the block of Fourth Street on the east side of the courthouse in Hayward, were temporarily blocked off by concrete barriers early Monday morning as a precautionary measure in anticipation of possible demonstrations at the courthouse.

It was expected that a court hearing in the case of the Sawyer County Tavern League vs. Andrea Palm would be held at 9 a.m. Monday regarding the state’s orders limiting public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments