Washburn County is seeing what the county health department calls a “substantial increase in cases.”

“In the months of June and July (2021) combined, Washburn County had 32 cases of COVID-19. In just the past 7 days we have seen 31 new cases,” the department said on Monday, Aug. 23, in its weekly update on its Facebook page.

