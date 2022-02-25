SHELL LAKE – The Washburn County Board of Supervisors approved two resolutions to invest in broadband infrastructure throughout the county at the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting.
Before the discussion, one audience member spoke during public comment expressing the need for broadband in this area.
“I think it’s good, and I also would like to have some serious thought about the existing broadband that’s in the ground,” he said.
He noted that lots of underground broadband lines likely aren’t being used, so the county should get those up and running.
The first resolution was an approval for Mosaic Technologies to contract for the county’s broadband. Mosaic Technologies Group is based in Cameron and has contracted with the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.
Board Chair Tom Mackie said the county received $1.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP), as part of the economic stimulus bill to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the requirement to use the funds toward necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Mackie said Mosaic is a nonprofit entity and will be the broadband provider, should the resolution pass. The investment for Mosaic’s contact would be $25,000.
Supervisor Clint Stariha said the county has already committed and donated lots of money to Mosaic. Mackie said this is the second round of the ARP grant application, coming from Spooner.
Stariha said he had thought only one company had applied for grants for broadband, but he saw another on the agenda.
“That money … is going to be gone before we know it,” he said.
County Information Technology Director Tom Boron said he met with Mosaic’s CEO and the county Economic Development director. He said the area for broadband service in Mosaic’s grant application covers the Spooner Lake area and eastward. This area was not covered in previous applications.
“This is the next step,” Boron said.
The strategic plan calls for the first round of broadband installation to go north, and then come back south, he said. This round is covered by funds from the recovery act.
Stariha questioned the amount of money being spent in this project.
Supervisor Linda Featherly said if only 10% of residents receive broadband, then it is equally important for the other 90% to have access, and this takes money.
Mackie said that East Central Energy out of Minnesota, which covers Washburn County as well, is applying for a $50 million federal grant and all the company needs from the board is a letter of approval for said grant.
Supervisor Stephen Smith said the county Finance Committee felt $25,000 was the best amount to show the county is committed to this initiative.
Supervisor Bob Olsgard said there would be 507 establishments reached in the Spooner Lake area alone, and it is the county’s discretion on what it spends.
“I think we’re getting more out of it than we’re putting in,” he said.
He added that if he was told two years ago this many people would have broadband access, he wouldn’t have believed it.
“We owe it to this entire community (and county) to bring broadband here to everybody,” Featherly added.
Stariha said it is possible not everyone with access to broadband will actually hook up to it, especially if the cost is too high.
The resolution to work with Mosaic Technologies passed 18-1.
The second resolution was to invest in broadband infrastructure with Starwire Technologies. Starwire is a Siren-based Internet service provider for businesses and residences.
The board said the investment on this resolution will also be $25,000 of fiscal recovery funds.
Joe Cremin of Starwire told the board that his company would be responsible for broadband coming from the western part of Washburn County, including Barronett and north along the Burnett County line, while Mosaic will focus on the other side of Highway 53.
“(It) would cover the entire Township of Barronett and two roads in Sarona,” Cremin said.
The resolution passed 18-1.
The board also approved the following resolutions:
> A carryover of $3,339.56 of the 2021 Unit on Aging (UOA) funds from the Farmers to Families Account to the 2022 UOW budget
> Carryover of $100,000 in 2021 UOA funds from the NextFifty Initiative Grant to 2022 for the Spooner Annex remodel for a new senior center
> Carryover of $1,600.64 from 2021 UOA funds from the Share the Love Event to 2022
> Carryover of $1,699.46 from 2021 UOA funds from the Healthy Brains Program to 2022
> An increase to the 2021 UOA budget of $18,674 from the 2020 Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources and 2021 final annul adjustments
> Acceptance of $21,252 in funds from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection into the 2022 soil and water conservation budget to help with watershed protection
> Carryover of $17,054.72 in 2021 Wisconsin Land Information Program grant dollars to the 2022 surveyor/land information budget
> Acceptance of in-kind donations from the Veterans Service Office for boxed Thanksgiving meals and Schmitz’s Economart gift cards, to a total of $2,000, provided by the AMVETS Post 190 and the Springbrook VFW
> Reclassification for grades of a Human Services aide
