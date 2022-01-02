Computer, lab
I think New Year’s Day is the most celebrated holiday of them all. Some will question this, but I think it’s true. Here’s why. Worldwide, most don’t celebrate their independence on July 4, love on Valentine’s Day or peace on earth (good luck with that one) on Christmas. New Year’s is different. Taking a day to reflect on the past year and plan for the next 12 cycles of the moon according to their culture or beliefs is a universal concept.

My own reflections of past New Year’s Eve always include where I was 21years ago on Dec. 31, 1999. A cadre of law enforcement officers from various agencies, including myself representing the Department of Natural Resources, along with emergency government and military personnel, were gathered in the basement of the Wisconsin State Patrol District 7 Headquarters. A mandate by then-Gov. Tommy Thompson ordered this gathering at other command posts around the state too. The reason was something called Y2K, the acronym for The Year 2000 problem.

