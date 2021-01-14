SHELL LAKE– There is a reason that the Clear Lake Warriors are all alone on top of the Lakeland Central Conference and are currently undefeated with an 8-0 record.

The Warriors are very good this season, and the Shell Lake Lakers were unable to keep pace with them when the two teams met in Shell Lake on Friday, Jan. 8. Clear Lake pulled away to win 67-19.

