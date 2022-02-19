Rick Rich, treasurer of the Spooner High School Class of 1964, presents a check from the class in the amount of $2,000 to Terri Reiter, chair of the Railroad Park Board, Safety Board and secretary/treasurer of Friends of the Railroad Park, and
Spooner alderperson, Ward 4, to help Railroad Park. To donate to the project, call Reiter at 715.416.2995.
SPOONER – In 1883 a little town was carved out of the rugged Northwestern Wisconsin wilderness, deep in the big timber country. It was the hub of four Northlines of the Omaha Railroad, known then as the Great Omaha X.
In July of 1883 the Division was named Spooner, after Colt. John C. Spooner, the attorney for the railroad.
The railroad is tied forever to the history of Spooner. And today, even though passenger and freight service ended long ago, our school name is still the Spooner Rails and memories of the heyday still are recalled by many who were there.
At the Railroad Memories Museum, the actual history still burns bright in countless relics and displays.
Terri Reiter is the chair of the Railroad Park Board and Secretary/Treasurer of Friends of the Railroad Park. It is an ongoing project that is rebuilding the depot area to shine a new, bright light on Spooner and the historic railroad days. Last week she accepted a nice donation that will greatly help the park.
Rick Rich is the Spooner High School Class of 1964 treasurer, she explained.
“He sets up the reunions, etc., so he was the keeper of the funds that both he and Judy Powers secured from various classmates,” said Reiter. “They each contacted classmates, and pooled the two donations into one large donation ($2,000) to give to the Spooner Railroad Park (Friends of the Railroad Park, Inc.).
“About 40 or so classmates donated, feeling the railroad is so important to Spooner and glad to see the rail yard being restored and developed for the community to enjoy and steeple in history. Many of their classmates had a father or grandfather who worked for the railroad, making it especially important to them,” she said.
The SHS Class of 1964 will have two bricks placed together in the upcoming honor wall to help mark their support and $2,000 donation.
To make a donation to the Railroad Park Project, call: 715.416.2995.
