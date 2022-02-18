City Council

SHELL LAKE – The City of Shell Lake is working to keep its Community Center, a longtime, highly used asset to the area, maintained for the future.

At the Feb. 14 meeting of the City Council, it was unanimously approved to use funds toward rehabilitation work to the center.

The recommendation was to approve $9,000 from the Community Center Fund 220, and up to $20,000 from the city’s General Fund Unassigned Balance, to be used toward rehabilitation work to the Community Center.

Alderperson Ken Schultz said that over the last several years, the city has been “trying to preserve an asset that the Lions Club worked on for many years.” (The center was built by the Lions in 1979.) He said the city needs to protect the center, which has been used for many events over the years, including wedding receptions, meetings, community organizations, nonprofits and other activities.

Schultz outlined some of the improvements that need to be done: replacement of windows, which he said are “absolutely worthless”; removal of the wall carpeting; painting and wainscoting; getting rid of the visible metal on the heat registers and replacing them; widening the storage room to include steel doors; and more.

Schultz added that the city is very fortunate, as Alderperson Rowie Hansberger’s husband has offered to be the facilitator for the rehabilitation, and the Lions Club has said they will volunteer to do some work.

“Most of what I have listed here requires contractors,” Schultz said.

The council unanimously approved to use the aforementioned funds toward the center (Alderpersons Deb Nebel and Ron Anderson were not present during the vote).

In other action, the council:

> Approved using the General Fund Unassigned Balance to pay $500 for the inspection of the walleye that greets people on Highway 63 at the top of the hill.

> Approved a reconsideration of a sale of city property, to be discussed at next month’s full council meeting (the original motion was to not sell).

> Heard committee reports and an update on the Governor’s Fishing Opener.

> Heard a presentation from the library director on the strategic plan.

