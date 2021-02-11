BARRONETT– Fighting a fire that started in the chimney at the Nielsen home on Leach Lake in Barronett on Friday night, Feb. 5, left the home with walls standing and approximately a quarter of the home burned, but extensive smoke impacted the whole house.

Smoke from the fire was so intense that flames could not be seen, even as the heat caused windows to crack and siding to melt.

