And the Lord said that good and obedient wives would be found in all the corners of the earth. Then He made the world round and he laughed and laughed and laughed.
Soon, Victor Hushcha will be taking over this column. In case you don’t know Victor, here are a few facts about him that you may find interesting. Victor is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated here legally after World War II. His native language is Ukrainian and he taught himself English by watching television. He has been a volleyball player for over 30 years and coached Junior Olympic and collegiate teams for over 10 years. His first career out of college was as a private investigator. Although he says that it is not as exciting and intriguing as in the movies and on television, there were exciting moments. Watch for Victor’s articles starting soon. And send all your news pertaining to Chicog Township and the surrounding area to him.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Mathews Lake Association (MLA) will hold its first winter gala. The weather is supposed to be nice, so come out and support the Lake Association.
The agenda for the day is as follows:
> Ice fishing contest ($10 entry fee. Half of proceeds go to the winner, half to MLA to support our lake). Three fishing holes per participant.
> Medallion hunt ($5 entry fee. Half of proceeds go to the winner, half to MLA to support our lake.).
> Frisbee golf (no entry fee
> Snowshoeing (no entry fee) – bring your own snowshoes.
> Ice golf (no entry fee) – bring your own clubs.
> Skating (no entry fee) – bring your own skates.
> Boot hockey (no entry fee) – bring your own boots and hockey sticks if you have them.
That’s it for now. Enjoy the upcoming spring weather.
The Loiselles can be reached at 715.466.2451, preferably during the daytime, or at loisellesj@gmail.com.
