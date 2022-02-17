Hey! Want to hear a true story about a real miracle? I hope you do, because I am going to tell it.
One the first Saturday in February, Jean and I attended the annual Chippewa Bowhunters banquet in Chippewa Falls. This is an organization that we have both belonged to for over 55 years, and we have both served multiple terms as its president. It was held at the KC Hall in Chippewa, which has a large banquet room complete with kitchen. There were long tables lined up for the members to eat at and all around the perimeter of the room they had put tables with prizes to be raffled off. There was somewhere over 100 people there, so it was a full house.
We made at least two trips around the room to see what prizes were offered and then to put our raffle tickets on what we hoped to win. Then we came home around 10 and went to bed.
When I got up Sunday morning, Jean told me that she had lost her wedding ring at the banquet. This was a ring that she had worn for nearly 56 years, so she was pretty broken up about losing it. I thought about all the places it could be, and I thought, there isn’t one chance in a million that we will ever get that ring back. It could have been lost in the parking lot, or came off and went in a garbage can somewhere. Someone could have found it on the floor and picked it up, but we had to make an effort to find it.
I called a friend who was instrumental in setting up the banquet, and he said he had to take the key back to the hall and would ask around. They also put a notice on the club’s Facebook page, but I still said it would take a miracle to find something that small in such a large area.
When Dave went back to the hall, the cleaning crew was just getting ready to start the cleanup process, so he told them the story and they said they would keep an eye out for it. Just about then, one of the guys said, “Hey, what’s that?” And there was her ring lying under the table.
As I said, I consider it a miracle that it was found. Jean says it didn’t take a miracle, just a prayer.
The monthly town meeting was held on Feb. 9. Here are some highlights from that meeting: Coming soon, everyone in town will receive a new fire number sign. These are permanent signs and once installed, they cannot legally be moved. There was some talk about abandoning the old boat landing on the back side of McClain Lake. This is more of a DNR issue and the town really does not want to get involved. It is possible to abandon something like that, but it is a drawn-out, sticky process.
The county has announced its construction schedule for next year. Some of the road closures could affect EMS services. The state requires at least one town board member to have updated Board of Review training each year. We set up a schedule for board members to attend these classes. We did discuss some of our options for the least on our skid steer, but the representative from McCoy Equipment was not able to make the meeting to go over our options, so no decision was made.
The main focus of the town work crew at this time is snow removal, but when there is time, they are still doing some tree trimming and brushing along the town roads. The town also bought a new welder to facilitate in house repairs. This purchase was discussed at the January meeting. We will be posting ads for the town’s maintenance contracts. All bids must be in before the March 9 meeting.
An ordinance was also passed prohibiting landowners to plow snow across town roads. All snow must be pushed from the road into your yard. There will be fines issues to anyone who does not conform with this ordinance. The landowner is the responsible party, so if you hire your plowing done, make sure your driver understands the law.
The annual town audit was set for March 19 at 10 a.m. This is open to the public, so come and see how your tax money is spent. The annual town cleanup day will be in early June. The exact date has not been set. Don’t forget the Walk-a-bout on Thursdays around 10 at the hall.
There will be a cribbage tournament at the Minong Senior Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. This will be a doubles tournament with a $5-per-person entry fee. Pre-registration is appreciated but not required. You can bring your own partner or they will try to find one for you. Come and enjoy!
Those of you who shoot pool, especially if you shoot eight-ball, are aware that eight-ball breaks are somewhat rare. Not as rare as a hole in one in golf, but still rare. To give you an example, in the 15 weeks that our league has been running, no member of our team or an opposing team has made one in league play. Two eight-ball breaks in the same match might be as rare as a hole in one.
Last week in league play, one member of Pappy’s pool team made two eight-ball breaks in back-to-back games. I don’t want to mention the player’s name, because I don’t want to brag.
Beginning the first week in March, Victor Hushcha will take over writing the Chicog News article for the Advocate. If you have news pertaining to Chicog or the surrounding area, contact Victor to get coverage in the Advocate.
The Loiselles can be reached at 715.466.2451, preferably during the daytime, or at loisellesj@gmail.com.
