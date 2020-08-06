SPOONER– The Spooner Cardinals wrapped up only the second undefeated season in Independent League history (Grantsburg did it back in 2013) with a pair of hard-fought victories last weekend.
The Cardinals ended their regular season beating the Haugen Hornets 6-3 and then topped the Brill Millers 10-8 in a game moved to Spooner’s Merchant Park at the last minute due to poor playing conditions from heavy overnight rains in Brill.
