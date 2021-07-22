Trevor Brimblecom

Trevor Brimblecom had a five-hit day, including three doubles and a towering grand slam homerun for Spooner.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– On Sunday, July 18, the Spooner Cardinals hosted the Bermuda Triangles at Merchant Park.

There were no paranormal overtones, just a solid, dominating performance by the Cardinals.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments