By bill Thornley bthornley@spooneradvocate.com SHELL LAKE– September has rolled across the calendar page, chasing the hot, humid days of summer and ushering a in a brand new season of high school sports, from volleyball and cross country, to the big Friday night tradition of high school football. And as multiple flocks of Canada geese form noisy v-shapes while flying overhead and setting down in area farm fields, thoughts at schools and small communities dotting Northwestern Wisconsin turn to one of the biggest and most popular traditions of the year, the Homecoming Week. Shell Lake is getting ready for the big 2021 Homecoming already, hard as it is to believe that the time has rolled around already. The Shell Lake community and schools will celebrate their 2021 Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 17, as the hometown Lakers welcome the Siren Dragons. And prior to the big game and the dance that follows, there will be an entire week of events, from downtown window decorations and school dress-up days, to the choosing of a 2021 king and queen, to games, various sports such as volleyball and cross country, and a downtown Homecoming Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. Big, orange pumpkins are ripening in the fields. Bow hunting season is near. Flannel shirts are once again coming out of the closet to offer comfort on cooler days. And in Shell Lake, it is time for the long tradition that generations of proud Lakers have embraced over many, many years, that time of community and school pride, Homecoming!