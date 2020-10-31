Division 3 cross country sectionals at Cameron 10-24-20

Shell Lake senior Brittany Clark runs alongside Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton during the WIAA Division 3 Cross Country Meet in Cameron on October 24. Clark finished fifth overall and qualified for the State Meet at West Salem this coming Saturday, Oct. 31.

 TRAVIS NYHUS| RICE LAKE CHRONOTYPE

By bill Thornley

bthornley@spooneradvocate.com

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments