Spooner/Webster 170 lb. wrestler Brandon Meister ties up an opponent at the Amery Sectional. Meister placed second and will now advance to the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament. He will wrestle on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7:15 p.m.
AMERY– With a second-place finish at the always tough Amery Sectional, Spooner/Webster 170 lb. wrestler Brandon Meister has qualified to wrestle at the Kohl Center in Madison at the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Also wrestling, but unable to advance to State, were Spooner/Webster 145 lb. Ethan Melton, 152 lb. Brody Jepson and 160 lb. Connor Melton.
Coach Caleb Melton provided a recap.
145 lbs. – Ethan Melton had a tough match up for his first match. Ethan lost that match and did not get a chance to wrestle on. Ethan finished his season strong and hoping for a great season as he will be a senior next year.
152 lbs. – Brody Jepson wrestled well; however, he fell short of his dream making it to state. It’s a very emotional day when you have your goals set on state and your career is ended at sectionals. Brody has been a great team leader for many years and will be truly missed.
160 lbs. – Connor Melton looked really good at Sectionals. He lost a very close match to the wrestler that ended up placing second. I expect big things from Connor as he will come into next season as a junior. Coach Melton announced Brandon Meister’s upcoming trip to Madison.
“Brandon is state-bound,” he said.
170 lbs. – “Brandon Meister wrestled his heart out all day. He looked really good his first match and won. His second match he went after it; however, he lost to the returning State champ. His third match was the match he needed to win to advance to the State Tournament.
“The match was extremely close for all three periods. Brandon battled with all he had a came up with the victory earning his way to the Kohl center in Madison.
“This is every wrestler’s dream,” commented Coach Melton. “Brandon had the opportunity to get a wrestle back and gave all he had again.
“Brandon won another close match earning him a second-place finish.”
In that match, Meister defeated Anthony Madsen (29-9) of Ellsworth, 6-3. Madisen will be Meister’s opponent again, in Madison, when the two meet at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the State Tournament.
Meister will enter the State Tournament with a record of 40-5.
“So proud of all the wrestlers this year and I look forward to cheering on Brandon at state,” said Coach Melton. “Let’s go, Brandon!”
