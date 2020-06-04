BIG MCKENZIE LAKE– A late-night boat ride on Big McKenzie Lake on Monday, June 1, resulted in a speed boat crashing through a wooden dock owned by resident Terry Utzig of 9609 Laura Ln.

Utzig was home at the time and said that normally he probably would have heard the boat crashing through his nearby dock, as the window would have been open. But unseasonably chilly temperatures had dropped into the 30s, prompting him to close the window.

