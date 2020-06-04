The front end of this speed boat was deeply embedded into a bank on the northern shore of Big McKenzie Lake after crashing through a wooden dock owned by Terry Utzig around 1 a.m. on June 1. There was a lot of blood, but the drivers walked away, were picked up by a motorist and taken to McKenzie Landing where they were later transferred to an ambulance.
BILL THORNLEY
A boat rammed through this wooden Big McKenzie Lake dock owned by Terry Utzig around 1 a.m. on June 1. It then continued ahead, where it smashed into the shoreline, burying the front end in the dirt.
BIG MCKENZIE LAKE– A late-night boat ride on Big McKenzie Lake on Monday, June 1, resulted in a speed boat crashing through a wooden dock owned by resident Terry Utzig of 9609 Laura Ln.
Utzig was home at the time and said that normally he probably would have heard the boat crashing through his nearby dock, as the window would have been open. But unseasonably chilly temperatures had dropped into the 30s, prompting him to close the window.
