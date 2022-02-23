It was 100 years ago this week that Spooner and much of Northwestern Wisconsin was buried in heavy snow by the historic blizzard of 2/22/22. On Feb. 22, 1922, more than 30 inches of heavy snow was dumped on the region during a time well before modern snow removal machines were available. Above, in the Spooner Railroad Yards, engine 502 arrived in Spooner six hours late. On Spooner’s main street, mountains of snow made travel impossible.
SPOONER– Stories are told of how bad the winters of the past were by our grandfathers and great grandfathers, and the tales are often met with a bit of skepticism.
Yet as the infamous Halloween storm of 1991 shows, such tremendous storms do unleash their fury on the Northland from time to time.
And exactly 100 years ago this week, on Feb. 22, 1922, a blizzard possibly even more gigantic than the storm in 1991 crippled the area.
Few if any remain to recall the monster storm that dropped, according to reports from the time, “several feet” of snow and blasted the region with hurricane-force winds.
Those who recall 30-plus
inches falling in 1991 will also remember the back-breaking shoveling and massive snow removal that took place for nearly a week after. Now think how tough it must have been in 1922, long before modern snow plows and trucks.
The Spooner Advocate was engulfed by the blizzard in 1922 just like everywhere else, but managed to get the paper out and report on the story. Ironically, the blizzard was not the biggest story on the front page. The blizzard hit the same week that Spooner pioneer and Advocate publisher Frank Hammill died.
The big storm was covered, however, and became part of Spooner history. The front page headline of Friday, Feb. 22, 1922, read, “Terrific Blizzard ties up traffic – mountains of snow block railways and county roads.”
In keeping with the times, the story was reported very matter-of-factly and almost downplayed. Here is the Advocate report from 1922 …
Feb. 22, 1922 – The severest blizzard experienced in the Northwest in many years began Tuesday evening and continued until Thursday noon. Railways were completely tied up and county roads are impassible.
The government weather station at the Spooner Experiment Farm reports a snowfall of 10 inches, making about 30 inches on the ground altogether. The new snow was driven by the game and filled cuts and lanes to a depth of ten to twenty feet in some places.
Trains got through to Superior Thursday, also the Eau Claire way. Two snow plows were derailed on the St. Paul line causing some delay. The Ashland line was the toughest proposition and it will not be opened until the rotary snow plow arrives.
Rural mail carriers have not made their trips since Tuesday.
