HAYWARD - Next week, Feb. 22-27, is Birkebeiner Week, as approximately 10,000 cross-country skiers will arrive in the Hayward-Cable area for the 48th American Birkebeiner, also known as the “Greatest Show on Snow.”
Skiers this year in the main events — the 15-kilometer Prince Haakon, 29K Kortelopet and 50K Birkie Skate and 55K Birkie Classic and Para-Birkie — will finish on Main Street as customary prior to 2021. Last year featured out-and-back loop races from the Cable start line, with no Hayward Main Street events.
But this year will include lots of skier activity on Main Street, including the popular Barkie Birkie skijoring event, the children’s Barnebirkie, the Junior Birkie and the fun and comical Giant Ski.
After finishing their events, skiers can relax and find refreshment at the Celebration Tent in the lot behind Frandsen Bank.
New this year is the Open Track Birkie, Korte and Prince Haakon on Wednesday, Feb. 23, where up to 1,000 skiers start their event within a time window and trek at a relaxed, untimed pace, finishing on Main Street between noon and 6 p.m.
Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing throughout the week. Winter conditions since December have been slightly colder than average. There is plenty of snow on area trails and the ice on Lake Hayward — which skiers cross prior to the downtown Hayward finish — is measured at 14-20 inches thick.
This year for the first time skiers in the Korte, Birkie and Prince Haakon will cross the new Becker Law Link bridge spanning Wisconsin Highway 77.
After a year without international skiers in the Birkie, this year’s events will draw competitors from 15 countries besides the United States, according to the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF). Those countries are Austria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, France, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland and Venezuela.
Birkie Week will begin early Monday, Feb. 21, when the International Bridge will be installed over the four-lane U.S. Highway 63 at Main Street. Skiers will cross that bridge prior to their finish three blocks away.
Snow will be laid down on Main Street at 5 p.m. Tuesday and four blocks of Main Street will remain snow-covered through Sunday, Feb. 27. The bridge will be removed on Monday, Feb. 28.
Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25, will include a Birkie Vendor Expo at Hayward High School. There will be no school for Hayward students on those days.
Published this week is The Visitor magazine official 2022 Birkie Skier and Spectator Guide.
Details of the Birkie events also can be found at www.Birkie.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.