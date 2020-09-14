line 5 billboard

A Penokee Hills Education Project billboard stands on Ashland’s south side before someone tore it down in July. A replacement sign also was stolen in August.

Billboards on Ashland’s south side opposing Enbridge Energy Co.’s Line 5 through the Penokee Hills were stolen in July and August, but the group responsible for the signs will erect a new one and is planning an event to celebrate protecting the environment later in September.

Frank Koehn of the Penokee Hills Education Project said the environmental group originally formed to educate people and protest the proposed Gogebic taconite mine in the wetlands east of Mellen. Those plans fell through in 2015.

