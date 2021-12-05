BARRON — Barron County reported another seven COVID-19-related deaths in November, bringing the county’s total to 100 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. It is the third-highest total in western Wisconsin.

When vaccinations became readily available this spring, Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve said she never envisioned the county would reach this high death mark.

