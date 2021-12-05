...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A sharp gradient in
snowfall accumulations with the northern portion of the
counties receiving much more snow then the southern portions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Barron County COVID-19-related death rate far above state's
BARRON — Barron County reported another seven COVID-19-related deaths in November, bringing the county’s total to 100 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. It is the third-highest total in western Wisconsin.
When vaccinations became readily available this spring, Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve said she never envisioned the county would reach this high death mark.
