Barbara Jean (Barb) Gronning

Barbara Jean Gronning, 71, passed away at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, WI, on February 17, 2022.

She was born July 2nd, 1951, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin.

Barb is survived by her loving husband, Garry, son Andy Nelson and wife Louisa, grandsons Luke and Logan, and granddaughter Isabella; mother VerJean Schullo; brother John Schullo and Danielle; former sister-in-law Susie Trudelle; and many loved family and friends and also Barb’s beloved pets and animals.

Barb is preceded in death by father, John Schullo.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:00 noon, at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, W5685 Trego River Street, Trego, Wisconsin.

