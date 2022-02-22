Barbara Jean (Barb) Gronning

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snowfall rates are expected
this afternoon over northwest Wisconsin, with snow
accumulating at over an inch per hour at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Barbara Jean Gronning, 71, passed away at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, WI, on February 17, 2022.
She was born July 2nd, 1951, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin.
Barb is survived by her loving husband, Garry, son Andy Nelson and wife Louisa, grandsons Luke and Logan, and granddaughter Isabella; mother VerJean Schullo; brother John Schullo and Danielle; former sister-in-law Susie Trudelle; and many loved family and friends and also Barb’s beloved pets and animals.
Barb is preceded in death by father, John Schullo.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:00 noon, at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, W5685 Trego River Street, Trego, Wisconsin.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Gronning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
