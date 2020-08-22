Gavel, court, crime

A former bookkeeper was sentenced in Ashland County to three years in prison for felony charges of embezzlement of more than $10,000, filing a fraudulent tax return, forgery and fraudulent writings.

Between March of 2014 and March of 2018, Jill Kozitza, 50, a wrote more than 140 unauthorized checks to herself, totaling almost $229,000, from her employer's accounts, forged the owner's signature, and concealed the actual payee of the check by altering records in her employer's accounting program. Court records did not identify her former employer.

