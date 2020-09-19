Lashbrook

Tony Lashbrook, seen at a previous hearing, has had his child sexual and enticement charges delayed after his wife was accused of victim intimidation in connection with the case.

 

The trial of an Ashland pastor charged with repeated sexual assault of a child has been delayed after his attorney asked either to block a key witness from testifying or to postpone the trial so that the defense could review evidence it says was withheld by prosecutors.

