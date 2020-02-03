Stumbaugh

Eugene Stumbaugh awaits an elevator and trip back to jail after his conviction at trial.

An Ashland man who threw gasoline on his former girlfriend’s bed and set it afire as she slept will serve 66 and a half years in prison for his crimes.

Eugene Stumbaugh, 54, was convicted after a two-day trial in November on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, arson and bail jumping. He faced a maximum sentence of 104 years in prison at his sentencing Thursday.

