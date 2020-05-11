...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY
VALUES FROM 15 TO 25 PERCENT. IN ADDITION TO THE LOW HUMIDITY WILL
BE NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 8 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH. THE WIND
WILL DECREASE QUICKLY AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER SUNSET.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE WISCONSIN DNR BURNING
RESTRICTIONS WEBSITE AT:
DNR.WI.GOV/TOPIC/FORESTFIRE/RESTRICTIONS.HTML
State Sen. Janet Bewley and the folks she serves back home are hoping that her new position leading the Senate’s Democratic caucus will bring increased attention and recognition to the challenges of the Northwoods.
“It’s wonderful for the rural north — the communities that typically feel they don’t get what the rest of the state gets,” Bewley said. “I get to educate my colleagues in Madison, because of my leadership roles on the issues that are not just in the lower two-thirds of the state, but what is going on in the northern third, what is going on in forgotten rural communities that don’t have the dense populations of the larger cities. It will give me an opportunity to shine a light on things that I might not have had before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.